In a new interview, #gorillagluegirl Tessica Brown addressed the harsh criticism thrown her away by actress and Cocktails with Queens host LisaRaye McCoy. In the clip, Brown threw some shade of her own by making a reference to McCoy’s infamous role as stripper Diana “Diamond” Armstrong in the 1998 film, The Players Club.

Shared via @theneighborhoodtalk on Instagram, Brown mentioned that before she had even sat down for the interview, she had heard McCoy was one of her toughest critics. Making it known that she felt the actress was in no position to judge because of McCoy’s past wherein which she played the role of a stripper, Brown mentioned that incidentally, rapper Da Brat and her girlfriend Jesseca Dupart, had been nice enough to send her products for her hair. If you didn’t know, Da Brat and McCoy are sisters.

“LisaRaye, they say she had a lot to say,” Brown recalled. Speaking to McCoy directly she said, “You don’t even know me. You’re judging me? You know, I like — you gon give us Diamond? You know what I’m saying? But her sister, Da Brat and her girlfriend, oh they sent me a whole box of Miracle Drops. Anything off their product line.”

If you recall, when the news of Brown’s gorilla glue fiasco first broke, McCoy said on the topic, “[I dont care] how ghetto you are, how slow you are, or how you can’t even read — or whatever, and any, and all of that. You know better, you should’ve asked somebody.”

To summarize, earlier this month Brown was trending globally for days — as a viral video swirled the internet of her warning others against the dangers of using gorilla glue spray to slick down their hair like she had done. Luckily for her though, around two weeks ago a doctor by the name of Michael Obeng was able to remove the glue from Brown’s hair and scalp, after the woman had been stuck like that for over a month prior to the doctor’s help. Now that Brown’s scalp is finally free, hopefully she’ll leave all the messy jabs to McCoy and instead put those bottles of “Miracle Drop Serum” from Da Brat and Jessica Dupart to good use.