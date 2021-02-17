MadameNoire Featured Video

Almost two weeks since Tessica Brown went viral for styling her hair with Gorilla Glue spray instead of Got2B’s Blasting Freeze spray, the now-viral internet star recently shared via her Instagram a new hairdo that’s surprisingly similar to the one that began all the #GorillaGlueGirl madness.

If you recall, just last week Brown traveled to L.A. for a 4-hour long surgery completed by Dr. Michael Obeng to remove the glue from her hair and scalp. Now, following the success of the procedure, the internet sensation’s new look is almost identical to the one she had originally slicked down with the Gorilla Glue, just sans the ponytail. As seen via Brown’s now-verified Instagram account, with a quick shoutout to the hairstylist who made her “new cut” happen, the star shared that she really appreciates all the support she’s received in recent weeks and that it’s nice to know the positives from the situation have been more than the negatives.

“#IAMNOTMAHAIR,” her caption began. “Shout out to @supa_dee0223 over at BELOW ZERO for my new cut. If you’re comfortable with your hair lets see those pictures. Also wanted you guys to know I love y’all so much. The good outweighed the bad and I am forever grateful😘 😍 .”

While it’s inspiring to see that through this post Brown is encouraging others to be “comfortable” with their hair, and emphasizing that people’s personalities shouldn’t be condensed to the hairstyles that they rock, users in the comments were quick to note that maybe it’s just too soon for the internet star to be slicking down her hair again.

After seeing the post, one user wrote, “I ALMOST THOUGHT YOU DID IT AGAIN 😭 🖐 ,” while another suggested, “Let that scalp rest cousin.” In a comment with around 900 likes, @mothomas_100 said, “Sis don’t slick ya hair like that, gives me anxiety.”

Brown’s “new” hairstyle comes almost a week after she shared with Entertainment Tonight that a doctor told her she shouldn’t be putting anything on her scalp for a month and a half. As per that interview, speaking on her scalp, Brown told the outlet, “It has some damage on my scalp and around the edges, but I still have hair. He’s [he doctor] hoping the treatment will keep it from the little parts falling out… He said I can put on a wig. But he said as far as putting anything on my scalp [nothing] for six weeks.”

Since the whole Gorilla Glue online uproar went down, in addition to having fellow everyday people reach out to her in an attempt to get her a new hairstyle, or repair the hair she has left, some celebrities have even offered to share their resources in order to help Brown get the styling she needs. Loni Love of The Real even offered to have a custom wig made for Brown.

Speaking on how she had a lot of “empathy” for the internet star, Love explained, “We know as Black women how hard it is, our hair is so important. I’m one of the few Black women — me and I think Whoopi Goldberg — [who] actually wear our hair in braids or locks because traditionally it has been known to be unprofessional. But the times are changing. So I totally have empathy for Tessica and I want to help.”

Even though Brown’s short and slicked down cut is her latest look, with her new viral celebrity status, and all those willing to help her get some new tresses, we’re sure it won’t be long before her hair is making headlines again.