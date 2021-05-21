MadameNoire Featured Video

After a clip of Future’s verse from 42 Dugg’s new song “Maybach” was released yesterday (May 20), where he took a jab at his ex Lori Harvey by name-dropping her father Steve Harvey in his lyrics, online users took to Twitter to call out the rapper for his shady jab.

In the song, Future drops the line, “Magic City I’m the owner/ tell Steve Harvey ion want her.” If you recall, rumors of him and Lori being romantically linked began at the tail end of 2019. At the beginning of 2020, Lori confirmed that the two were a couple via Instagram around the time of her 23rd birthday, and shortly after, her followers pointed out that the grand gesture Future suprised her with her birthday had been one he’d done for his other exes too. Word spread that the couple went their separate ways in August of that year but it wasn’t until October that it was confirmed.

On Twitter, the conversation surrounding Future’s dig at Lori got started when @lyemcfly posted a snippet of the new song. Now with over 18K Retweets and 47K Likes, the user simply wrote alongside the tweet, “LMAO He’s backkkkkkkk.”

In the replies to the now-viral post, someone commented, “Why do men feel the need to mention you after a break up 😂 meanwhile we would never mention you n–gas again” — while another said, “Bars don’t even be clever just a whole lotta hurt.” Other users highlighted that since their relationship ended, Lori moved on and now dates Michael B. Jordan, while Future did the same and is currently linked to Dess Dior.

The platform’s users additionally noted, “Meanwhile my girl doing skincare with Michael B. Jordan fine a*s…” and “The fact that he is mentioning her in a new song contradicts his own bars… you don’t speak on what you don’t miss but that’s just me though🤷🏽‍♂️ .”

Hilariously, one user noted that even though Future name-dropped Lori’s father in particular, the rapper might have really been throwing shade at Jordan.

Maybe Future’s been feeling some type of way ever since Steve Harvey said he had “pure hatred” for all of Lori’s exes. Regardless, see more of Twitter’s commentary on the rapper’s latest feature down below.