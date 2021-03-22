MadameNoire Featured Video

In a recent virtual guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Steve Harvey shared that despite having issues with some of the romantic partners his daughter Lori Harvey has had in the past, he really hopes things between her and her current boyfriend Michael B. Jordan will work out in the long run because the actor genuinely seems like “a good man.”

In a new clip from the talk show, DeGeneres shared with Harvey and viewers that Jordan had contacted her and her wife to figure out how he could take Lori horseback riding for her birthday. If you recall, the couple apparently spent last Thanksgiving together — but it wasn’t until this past January when they went Instagram official that the world got confirmation of their relationship. When speaking with the talk show host, Harvey said that he tried not to like Jordan at first but found the actors to be a really decent guy and not like some of the other men Lori’s been linked to in the past.

“You know what?” Harvey began saying to DeGeneres, “I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him that I can dig into.”

“I done got rid of all of them,” the father continued as he spoke of Lori’s exes. “Some of them done snuck in [through] the backdoor on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to but this guy is such a good guy man,” he said of Jordan. “He is one of the nicest guys — I met his father — I’ve [sat] up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him.”

“I’m hoping this lasts cause this is a really, really good guy and… I can’t whoop him,” Harvey hilariously added on the pair’s relationship and on not being able to go toe-to-toe with Jordan. “Most guys I say ‘I can jump on him and take him out,’ but he just looks like a real a*s whooping in the making so I’m just hoping they make it.”

Before the clip ended, after DeGeneres shared her well wishes for the couple and her belief that they would last for a long time, Harvey agreed and with a twinge of humor added, “God I hope so.”

It’s no secret that Harvey was skeptical of Jordan’s intentions with Lori at the beginning of their relationship — and this isn’t the first time he’s expressed his “pure hatred” for some of his daughter’s exes. All that being said, it’s nice to hear that Jordan’s gotten his stamp of approval regarding him and Lori’s relationship — especially since things seem to be going so well.