Everyone wants to “play the game before the game plays you” when it comes to dating, but since we received confirmation of Lori Harvey’s newest relationship, people are wondering whether it’s best to have “Lori’s finesse” or “Ciara’s prayer” to ultimately land them their prince charming.

Since Lori and Michael B. Jordan went public with their relationship, women and men alike have all been wondering how the 24-year-old socialite has been able to gain such a coveted roster of successful, often very fine men.

Along with her name trending on Twitter, users across the board have been wondering just what exactly makes up the magic of “Lori’s finesse,” which leaves some of Hollywood, sports and hip-hop’s most prime bachelors swooning. Esthetician Sean Garrette asked women on Twitter, “Y’all want Ciara’s Prayer or Lori’s finesse? lmao.”

Thousands of responses came flooding in. The thing is though, why are we comparing the two? As many users pointed out, Black women should want both, and the reality is that we can “do” both, too. If you’re at a time in your life where you want to play the field, then you can follow Lori’s lead. Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket. If you’re ready to settle down with the right man, then you can take tips from Ciara and pray to be guided toward your lifelong match. As for Lori, while it’s hard to pinpoint what combination of celebrity status, personality type, success, and attractiveness all add to her overall standards, one thing we do know is that she seems to know her worth, and doesn’t stick around long where she no longer wants to be. Another thing we know is that even though she and her current beau have gone Instagram official, perhaps making this thing a more serious courting, Lori usually doesn’t publically claim the men she dates.

Amidst Sean’s thread, one user pointed out that when Ciara was in the dating game, she was known to date around as well, having a colorful roster of exes in her own right. “Ciara was Lori with an actual career before social apps,” they said. “Bow Wow, 50, Amare, Future, Russ… her roster was nothing to sneeze at if you consider the times…”

If you recall, after her very public split from Future, The Body Party singer said that she prayed to God for a man who would treat her the way she felt she deserved. Even though fans have been wanting to know what exactly she said to God to snag her a hubby like Russell Wilson, whom she married back in 2016, it’s important to keep in mind that just because you’re playing the field while dating, it doesn’t mean you’re not playing to win, too. Just because Lori has dated around doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s not dating with the intention of finding a future hubby.

Whether you want to be a master at dating or you want to pray to God to send you the man of your dreams, just remember that the two actions don’t have to be mutually exclusive or forced on one type of woman versus another. Realistically, you’re going to have to date for some time and kiss a few frogs to ultimately find your “heaven-sent” man, regardless. Even though having highly desired dating methods isn’t the only thing Ciara and Lori have in common, it’s clear to see that despite their variations in method, both are living their best lives based on their choices.