Lori Harvey doesn’t usually open up about her relationships, but she recently decided to give us an earful about her relationship with Michael B. Jordan. During an appearance on The Real, Harvey had nothing but lovey dovey things to say about Jordan. She was all smiles as she spoke about her boo and said he was “so sweet, very attentive” and that “he listens to me and the things that I say that I want and he really makes an effort.”

“We just really balance each other,” Harvey said. “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘When you know you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together.”

The 24-year-old beauty said the Creed star doesn’t wait until a holiday or birthday to amaze her with the thoughtful things he does for her. She said that he regularly keeps things sweet and exciting in their relationship simply by listening.

“Valentine’s Day, birthdays, all that, but it’s the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special, like he just listens to me when I talk,” she said. “Even the other day, I just been saying I really just wanted to go to a farmer’s market, so he called me one Sunday morning and was like, ‘What are you doing, I’m going to come pick you up’ and he took me an hour away to this really cute farmer’s market and we had the best day. So, it’s things like that.”

They began dating last year but revealed their love to the world in January 2021. Jordan is also private about his love life but wanted to go public with their relationship because of how happy he was.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he told People. “I am extremely happy.”