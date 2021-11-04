MadameNoire Featured Video

Disaster Recovery

The Nasty Bitches are back. The first concert of the tour kicked off in San Diego and was off to a great start until the scaffolding suddenly broke and caused Valeria to fall and land on top of her bandmate Jill. This is the first of many mishaps the group will encounter. At one point, Jill forgets her lyrics and mid-performance, Brianna stops to sing a lullaby to one of her five children over the phone. To make matters worse, a critic writes a scathing article about their hot mess of a show which threatens the rest of the tour.

Rap Battle

The ladies decide to come up with some new music in an attempt to save the band. Naomi assumes she will be writing most of the groups’ songs just as she did in the past, but Brianna demands that they all participate in the writing process. The two of them decide to settle their creative differences with a rap battle and it’s the highlight of the episode. Naomi (Brandy Norwood) had bars, but Brianna channeled her inner E-V-E from the Ruff Ryder days and shut it down.

Play

An Unexpected Goodbye

Brianna is caring for her husband Jeff as he recovers from surgery. She caught him in bed with another woman just a few days prior to his brain cancer diagnosis. Jeff suggests she go out and pamper herself. Instead, Brianna goes to visit a divorce lawyer. Later, both she and Jeff are at their daughter’s school when she’s caught wearing her mother’s “Nasty Bitch” nameplate. Jeff gives the principal a pro-feminist read in defense of his wife and daughter. As a result, Brianna decides to work on her marriage. She went home to find Jeff lying in bed watching television. She sits down and pours her heart out to him, but he says nothing in return because he’s dead. Rest in Peace, Jeff.

Everybody Loves Jill

In an interview with Out magazine, Jill shares her coming out story. The reporter Alicia invites Jill out to introduce her to the LGBT scene in Los Angeles. Alicia knows Jill has a girlfriend, but it doesn’t stop her from shooting her shot. Not only does she trick Jill into a date, but Alicia later shows up uninvited to her hotel room. Jill quickly ends her call with her girlfriend Lisa and gives in to Alicia’s predatory advances. Alicia is giving stalker vibes. This tryst may come back to haunt Jill.

Mother-Daughter Bond

Naomi’s daughter Jojo has an audition at the prestigious Hellman School of Music. JoJo quickly loses confidence in her piano-playing abilities when she is the butt of racial microaggressions from her potential classmates. Naomi encourages Jojo to sprinkle that Black girl magic all over that audition stage and Jojo does just that. She adds a dash of hip hop to perfectly executed classical tunes earning herself a spot at the institution. It appears that Jojo is ready to repair her strained relationship with her mother, but she continues to press Naomi about her paternity. Why won’t Naomi tell her Cam’ron is her pappy?

Writer’s Block-Cock Block

Valeria is suffering from writer’s block so she goes to Eric for help. Their session goes nowhere, so he invites her to dinner and does what exes do: he reminisces on old times and suggests that they rekindle their relationship. Eric’s infidelity was the reason for the band’s split in 1999. He also slept with Valeria’s bandmate two episodes ago. Valeria shuts him down.

All Hail The Queens

The ladies come together to drop fresh lyrics sprinkled over a Swizz Beats track. It looks like they have a banger. They decide to change their name from the Nasty Bitches to Queens after acknowledging they are grown ass women now. Now that Brianna is a widowed mother of five children, will she continue to tour with the group or will she leave to focus on her family?