Michelle Williams is tired of people still poking fun at her over her falling on 106 & Park back in 2005. During an interview with Larry Reid, she spoke about how annoying the comments have been over the years.

“I need people to stop saying, ‘She’s so clumsy!’” she said. “I fell one time. That’s like, causing PTSD. That’s probably why ain’t gon’ make music.”

The “Say Yes” singer said it took her over a decade to even watch the embarrassing moment and that she doesn’t understand why her fall is so infamous.

“There is no evidence of me falling any other time. I fell one time… That happened in 2005…it probably took me 12 or 13 years to watch it,” she added. “Do you know how many people [have done the same]? Robbie Williams has fallen, Usher has fallen, Madonna has fallen, Beyoncé has fallen, Kelly passed out. Why do y’all single me out?”

Williams said she fell because her shoe’s heel got caught in her pants.

“I think I was wearing cargo pants or something and you know the little loopity loop; and baby I put one foot in front of the other. The other foot didn’t retreat back,” she explained.

Williams added that when people tag her in social media posts about the tumble she took, they get blocked.

Williams also spoke about reuniting with Destiny’s Child. Even though there is nothing in the works, it’s something she’s still hopeful about.

“Oh my gosh, we have a blast,” she said. “I would have to say it’s because it’s not that I’m so attached to the thought of Destiny’s Child; I haven’t heard the holy spirit say let it go.”

She added, “I’ve heard Him tell me before to let stuff go and I held on to it and heartache ensued. You know, but in this case, I believe that relationship is divine and there’s purpose in our relationship.”

Watch the full interview below.