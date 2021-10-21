MadameNoire Featured Video

Eve recently announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband. Little did we know, she was pregnant when we last saw her during her Verzuz battle against Trina.

During her Oct.19 visit to The Breakfast Club alongside Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez of Queens, she revealed that the day of the battle, she was having a breakdown and worrying about her unborn child. She explained how things weren’t going as planned from the start.

“What’s crazy is that’s when I just found out that I was pregnant,” she said about discovering she was pregnant the same month as the Verzuz. “I literally newly was pregnant, and I was stressed the f*** out.”

She still wanted to go through with the Verzuz, but then her plans to fly to Miami were cancelled because she was pregnant. Then she started panicking because she wasn’t sure about how performing would affect the baby.

“I was supposed to fly to Miami, and at the last minute, I didn’t. I had to tell Swizz, and he was like, ‘all good, sis, we got you, of course.’ My brother, I love him so much. So I was stressed out, and I was like am I standing too much. I kept thinkin’ ’bout the baby.”

The day of the matchup against Trina, her meltdown continued.

“My stylist didn’t bring me no clothes. That whole day, I had a meltdown right before we went on.”

She added, “I was like ‘am I standing too much? Am I screaming too much? Can you rap when you pregnant?’ I was so stressed out.”

Eve has battled infertility issues as she has tried to start a family, so her worries are completely understandable. Eve has been open about having fibroids removed in order to increase her chances of having a baby.

Watch the full interview below.