Nene Leakes On Catching Gregg Inappropriately FaceTiming One Of Her Female Employees: “I Didn’t Speak To Him For A Couple Months”

During the summertime, NeNe Leakes asked a question on social media about what people would do if they found out their partner was having inappropriate conversations with a co-worker. That turned out to be her real-life situation at the time with husband Gregg Leakes. This was revealed during NeNe’s new interview with Angela Yee’s Lip Service, which for an hour and 16 minutes long, provides nonstop entertainment.

As for drama with Gregg, she said it all started when she opened up a boutique in Maryland. Gregg and another employee were responsible for finding people to work in it, and he also dealt with everything required, the technical side included, to get the store open. When they were hiring store managers, she felt like a specific candidate, a woman named Juanita, was Gregg’s type physically (he has a thing for women with short hair she claims). That’s as far as her thoughts went about the woman, though, who was eventually hired.

But when Juanita fell out with another co-worker whom she’d been close with, that’s when her interactions with Gregg were revealed. During an employee meeting to deal with employee friction, the scorned co-worker exposed Juanita by saying, “You know I know your secret.”

“He was like, ‘How about you and Mr. Gregg be Facetiming and talking?'” NeNe said. “I’m in a whole room with people like this and I’m standing up and I said, ‘Gregg who?’ I didn’t get out of character at all. I just sat there and I said, ‘Really?'”

Leakes didn’t believe the man was lying because the woman was shocked and didn’t have much to say in response.

“So I said, ‘Hold on one second, let me get my phone and call Gregg while we’re in the meeting.'”

In front of employees, who were blown away by the drama they were watching, she called Gregg and put him on speaker.

“‘You been talking to Juanita?’ And he said, ‘NO! I ain’t never talked to her! You’ve gotta be kidding me!'” she said. “I was like, ‘Okay, you have. Bye.'”

Juanita’s phone beeped soon after NeNe hung up with Gregg, and it was even more clear to her that he had been lying. Gregg would call back and admit that they had been communicating, but that was it. Either way, NeNe told Juanita, “You know what you need to do,” rightfully firing her from her position in the store.

When she and Gregg discussed things outside of the meeting, he kept swearing he and Juanita were just talking and never talked about sex. When she asked him why he did it, specifically with someone working with them, he said, “‘Because you weren’t here for me to talk to. I said, ‘That’s not cool.’ He said, ‘You weren’t there for me to talk to, so we were just talking because you were never available to talk to.”

NeNe proceeded to not speak with Gregg for a while after that.

“I stopped speaking to him,” she said. “I didn’t speak to him for a couple months in the house. I was like, let’s just go past each other. How dare you?”

Despite that issue, based on her conversation with Yee and the ladies, it seems that as long as Gregg doesn’t do anything with people close to her, NeNe doesn’t care what her husband does after their more than 20 years together. Hit the flip to find out more of what was discussed during the enthralling interview…