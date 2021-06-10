MadameNoire Featured Video

Are y’all ready? Verzuz announced last night that rappers Trina and Eve will be going back and forth with their greatest hits. Even though Twitter users are happy that the battle is going down between the two MCs — some think the songs in their respective discographies aren’t necessarily a good match-up.

While there’s been hype for weeks about the upcoming battle between Bow Wow and Soulja Boy — which is set to air on June 26 — the hit musical series took to social media yesterday (June 9) to share that even sooner, on June 16, female rap titans Trina and Eve would be duking it out.

In the replies to the news, many predicted that Eve will take the win and referenced her background as a Ruff Rider and being a “pitbull in a skirt”. Fairly, @lvmuscfrevr said, “I’ve listened to Eves music but not so much Trina. But I think she’s great in her own way too. People need to remember this is NOT a BATTLE it’s a CELEBRATION of Women.”

The greater Twittersphere seemed to be critical of the pairing overall. One user wrote, “Eve fans and Trina fans are two completely different demographics lmao.” Others chimed in with “Eve vz Trina? Not a good match up” and “Eve and Trina for a #Verzuz battle? Ummm yea… Sure, maybe… I don’t really know here lol I just hear different music… The match-up doesn’t make sense 🙅🏽‍♀️ .”

One user even noted, “Eve #Verzuz Trina don’t make a lick of sense. KHIA was right there. They could’ve did that on IG live.”

At the end of the day, regardless of whether the battle “makes sense,” it’s happening and we should be excited. As some pointed out, it’ll be great to see the two iconic female rappers go hit-for-hit while engaging in some friendly competition and showing each other love. See more reactions to the news of Eve and Trina’s upcoming Verzuz battle down below.