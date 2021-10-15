MadameNoire Featured Video

E-V-E is having a baby. The “Ryde or Die” chick announced the news on Friday evening, Oct. 15. On Instagram, she revealed a pregnancy photo of herself holding a sizable baby bump and second pic of her belly with her well manicure hand one side and her baby daddy’s hand embracing the other side

The rapper-turned-actress-TV host received an overwhelming response of congratulations from followers, fans and celebrity colleagues. Her former label mate Swizz Beatz jumped in the comments, congratulated Eve and her husband Maximilian Cooper and boldly pronounced himself and presumably Alicia Keys the godparents.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000,” Eve captioned. “We finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”

The joyous surprise comes years after trying to conceive with Cooper, her husband of seven years.

In 2019, as co-host on The Talk, Eve opened up about her fertility issues saying she “felt shameful.” She expressed the pain her inability to conceive has caused her:

“you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged,” Eve said. “I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough. Like literally, it’s a very sad, hurtful thing.”

Eve left The Talk in 2020, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions — the rapper actress lives in London with Cooper. She also said she wanted to focus on building her family.

In an interview with The Source, Eve shared that she had a myomectomy to remove fibroids from her uterus.

The multi-hyphenate talent is on the road to healing as she awaits the arrival of her first child due February 2022.