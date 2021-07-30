MadameNoire Featured Video

After the news broke that Gregg Leakes had been hospitalized last month due to the return of his cancer, former RHOA star NeNe Leakes gave fans a “good news” update on Wednesday, July 28.

Replying to a fan that asked her why she wasn’t a co-host on The Talk when she’d been scheduled to do so on Wednesday, NeNe tweeted back and let her know that after undergoing a 6-week hospitalization, Gregg was returning home.

“I was supposed to be hosting The Talk today but I got [the] good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks,” the 53-year-old shared.

As you may recall, Gregg was initially diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer back the May of 2018. Amidst his experience with the disease, NeNe had been open about how it took a toll on their marriage and her mental health as a caregiver. Thankfully, Gregg, 66, had completed his chemotherapy in 2019 and shared that he was still cancer-free in December of that year.

At the end of last month, NeNe told The Jasmine Brand on the return of Gregg’s cancer:

“Gregg is so-so. He’s in the hospital. He’s been in the hospital, tomorrow will be a week. I haven’t talked publicly about that. This is the first time I’m saying something about it. He’s been in the hospital. I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery. So his cancer did return. I’d love everybody to pray for Gregg that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength. I was going to say something when he returned home so I didn’t know I was going to say something today. He’s had this surgery before and he was in the hospital about 15 days. So I expect him to be in the hospital at least another week and then home. So pray for Gregg and pray for me too.”

We’re happy to hear that Gregg is back home and continue to wish him, NeNe, and their family the best of health.