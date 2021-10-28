MadameNoire Featured Video

Forget rap…Young M.A is slanging sex toys now!

The Herstory in the Making rapper recently revealed the newest vibrator to be featured under her Play NYCe sex toy line. Don’t let the toy’s compact and discrete appearance fool you either. According to the company’s website, the velvet-touch vibrator is loaded with “20 unique vibration modes” made for “endless teasing and torment.”

👀💦 My Power Play vibrator is now available at the shop! Buy: https://t.co/v89BwTs0qv pic.twitter.com/u0N7eDnyQn — Young M.A (@YoungMAMusic) October 22, 2021

“I used this on my girl, she came in like 30 seconds,” the New York native shared of the toy’s powerful punch on her Instagram post.

Fans instantly poured into the rapper’s comment section to congratulate her on her latest venture.

“You about to put some Dude out of Business!” wrote one user, while another person chimed in “You come with it? Asking for a friend.”

In February 2020, Young M. A teased fans with the debut of her sex toy partnership with Doc Johnson in her music video for “She Like I’m Like,” where the rapper’s love interest in the video could be seen holding a few of the naughty trinkets. Towards the end, a code appears on the screen, which viewers could use to “purchase the strap” in the video.

“I’m aware I have a heavy influence on women and spark their curiosity around sexuality,” Young M.A. said in a statement about the partnership at the time, according to All Hip-Hop. “I never hide the fact that I keep one in the closet; so I decided to share some of my experience.”

Play

The rapper’s adult toy brand features a full range of pleasure-filled goodies like “The Young M.A” set which is a full-service kit filled with everything you need to get your freak on. It includes a strap-on, three dildos, a vibrating plug, and a harness among other titillating products. If you’re looking to get your hands on a few of Young M.A’s sex toys, take a look at the full line here.

