Brandy And Monica Receive Over 21 Million Streams After ‘Verzuz’

After the “Verzuz” battle between Brandy and Monica, they saw a huge soar in their streams. According to Billboard, the two R&B veterans saw 21.9 million streams for 21-year catalog. After their August 31 matchup, Monica saw the most streams with 11.2 million while Brandy had 10.9 million streams altogether.

Brandy’s latest single from her B7 album, “Borderline,” also saw an increase in listens with 571,000 streams which is an 87% increase from 305,000 streams it had before. Monica’s new single “Trenches” featuring Lil’ Baby got even more streams with 1.2 million U.S. streams. Their 90’s hits also saw a surge in streams. Brandy’s 1999 track “Angel in Disguise” saw the biggest increase in streams with a 579% increase with 408,000 streams. “Have You Ever” saw an 153% increase in streams with 555,000. “Almost Doesn’t Count” received 428,000 more streams, which was up 307% and “I Wanna Be Down” saw an 116% increase with 496,000 streams. Monica’s “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)” and “Before You Walk Out of My Life” both saw a 218% increase with 518,000 and 499,000 streams respectively. “Why I Love You So Much” saw an 168% spike in streams with 764,000 streams. The Missy Elliott-produced “So Gone,” soared with 840,000 streams with a 142% increase in plays. Their 1998 collaborative no. 1 hit, “Boy Is Mine” received 899,999 more plays compared to the 356,000 listens before the “Verzuz.”

A record-breaking number of viewers tuned into the “Verzuz” battle, which was over three hours, with 1.2 millions watchers.

Monica was iffy about the “Verzuz” at first because she saw it as more of a competition than a friendly matchup.

“I guess I kind of feel like, I understand the idea of it and I think it’s really, really entertaining and an incredible idea,” she said on Atlanta’s V-103. “What I do like is it’s kind of turning into a celebration. I can handle a celebration. I think battles, one thing that has happened to me my whole career, is being put against someone else that I’m not even remotely similar to. I think the reality is, us being polar opposites makes it dope. And I tell people all the time, because the only battle or Verzuz they want to see with me is me against Brandy, and the reality is, people have put us against each other for twenty-something years.