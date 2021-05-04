MadameNoire Featured Video

Yesterday, reality tv stars, turned husband and wife, Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena announced that they were expecting their second child with one another.

The news came as a bit of a surprise to some folks given the way these two have behaved on social media, insulting one another, threatening divorce etc. It’s been quite a bit. So to know that all of this was happening as they were also preparing to welcome a child into the world was a lot. And when they shared the news of their new bundle, people were not shy about expressing their opinions—including the fact that they found their relationship to be “toxic.”

See what she had to say about the comments below.

“It’s actually really sad because we’ve been having really peaceful, relaxing time and to announce something so amazing as like we’re about to have another addition to our family– Now, granted there’s been mistakes made, immaturely. But a marriage is a marriage and unfortunately there’s been mishaps. Like any marriage, sh*t happens. When you’re in the public eye, I think me and my husband have both realized thing should be kept in. But outside of that, we’re talking about a blessing here and you guys are really trying to be so negative and nasty about it that it really makes me pray. Social media consists of a lot of nasty, disgusting souls. It’s funny because you’ll read comments like ‘toxic.’ And then when you go to these people’s page, their whole being is toxic. And you got nerve to call someone’s relationship toxic.

9/10 it’s people who sleep on mattresses that are on the floor that have this full on, on what’s supposed to be right in relationships. Half of you guys can’t even keep a man, let alone get married. Vice versa for the men. How dare you? If you don’t have nothing nice to say, keep it moving. We’re talking about life here. Life is short. And you guys are trying to find something disgusting to say about new life. I’m really going to take a moment and just pray for these individuals. There’s a lot of people suffering and they feel good about themselves in these blog comments by talking about people who are totally doing better than them, in every which way. And I’m only one year in marriage, I’m not a pro at this. We’ve made some mistakes. But we just announced we’re having a new addition. Be happy for somebody if you can’t be happy for yourselves.”

You can listen to Erica’s full comments in her Instagram stories or in the video below, captured by The Jasmine Brand.