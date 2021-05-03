MadameNoire Featured Video

Born Sean Combs, the man we’ll forever know as Diddy has had many monikers in his life — including the names “Puffy,” “Puff Daddy,” “P. Diddy,” and for a short time, “Swag.” Deciding to make his most recent name change a legal one, the musical mogul announced earlier today that he should now be referred to as “Love.”

If you didn’t know, the legal name change follows the desires Diddy expressed to make the switch back in 2017. In a video he’d posted on his birthday that year, he said, “My new name is Love aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love, okay?” In the following year, he’d further explained to Jimmy Kimmel that he’d chosen to retract the name Brother Love and instead cut the title short to just Love. Cult MTL reported that Diddy noted at that time, “It’s just an evolution of my soul and my vibration. I’m Diddy, but during the days that are really, really good, I’m Love… which is all of the time.”

Fast-forwarding to today, posted on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts, Diddy shared a full and uncensored image of his new Florida driver’s license to his millions of followers with a message that simply noted, “Look what I just got in the mail today… 🖤💫✨⚡️ IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA.” As one can see from the identification card, the music industry multi-hyphenate’s government name now reads, “Sean Love Combs.”

Along with his new signature right there on the card, he also shared a photo of himself writing down the name Love at the bottom of a list where all his previous other names were written down too.

Hilariously, on The Shade Room’s post about the celebrity’s newest name, users shared their various reactions to the news –with a few even jokingly asking if the reason Diddy switched his name so often be because he might be conducting fraudulent behavior.

In a comment with close to 9,800 Likes, one user said, “This NEEGA has had so many identities like he out here scamming 😂😂 .” Wittily, a different user asked, “Who tf finna call you love, LOVE ??” while another user funnily and relatedly wondered, “So other grown men gone b like ‘Hey Love’ 😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 ?”

In addition lots of comments from those questioning why the New York-born rapper decided to get a Florida license, other users said, “How many times he finna change his name?” “If he change his name one more time,” and simply, “Enough is enough!“