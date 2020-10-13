“You Weasel”: A Usually Peaceful Toni Braxton Puts Tamar’s Ex David Adefeso On Blast

Toni Braxton has a message for sister Tamar’s ex-boyfriend David Adefeso, and it’s not a nice one.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram on Monday night to air him out for, as she put it, trying to involve her sons in some of his “shenanigans.” The Grammy winner didn’t divulge what those antics were, but she did make it plain that she’s tired of him, calling him a “Weasel” and a “Ferret.”

“You are beyond contempt. Once again, DO NOT include my children in your SHENANIGANS. Please leave my family ALONE!”

Someone who seconded Braxton’s feelings was sister Towanda. She took to the comment section to say, “He’s soooooo wack….such a loser boy!!”

Tamar Braxton and her family have been at odds with Adefeso since he accused her of attacking him during a disagreement while he was driving, filing a restraining order against her.

“Here’s the truth. I’ve been a victim of domestic violence, domestic assault. I was attacked,” he claimed during an Instagram Live. “I was driving on high speed and I was attacked, a blow to my neck, my jugular. Tamar was in the car.”

However, she claimed that he was actually the one who got violent, allegedly grabbing her hard, which she briefly showed bruises she said were connected to the incident. She alleged that he threatened to kill them both.

Toni isn’t the first person connected to Tamar to have some words for her ex that ended up being public. Trina said that by allegedly attacking her little sister, Adefeso was attacking all of the Braxton sisters. Her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert, also previously accused of being abusive to the singer, scolded him in leaked text messages.

“We are not friends. And we will never be after hearing how you treated Tamar on Sunday,” Herbert’s message said. “My conversation with you yesterday was respectful and honest and you never mentioned what you said to her, how you threatened her, then called the police on her as if it wasn’t you on the tape that I heard threatening to kill Logan’s mother.”

Tamar, who brought Adefeso into her family’s life, is for the most part focusing on taking care of son Logan and herself, and thinking about putting some of her “pain” in her music. She did, however, share a couple of tweets in late September that people believed were in reference to her ex.

“How come you are always [the] last to see sh*t?” she asked.

“All I know is these dudes will manipulate you when they do some bulls–t then act like it’s your job to protect them when they sh-t all over you,” she added.