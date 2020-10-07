Great Gowns, Beautiful Gowns: Birthday Girl Toni Braxton’s Most Jaw-Dropping Dresses Over The Years

There are three characteristics to a must-have red carpet dress for a one Toni Braxton. The dress must have an extremely high slit, as the more thigh (and maybe a little booty meat) exposed the better. If not that, the dress must be low-cut in the front. And when all else fails, there at least have to be some sheer panels on it to let her show some skin, without showing so much skin.

The Grammy-winning singer, who turns 53 today, stuck to this script for years, rocking a number of eye-popping looks that would go on to become iconic, and sometimes infamous. Looking back now, Braxton admits that what she confidently rocked in the past, she wouldn’t dare try in the present.

“Sometimes I have to remind myself that I’m 50, especially when it comes to fashion,” she said in 2018. “Not that I can’t still pull off that midriff, but maybe it’s not as appropriate as when I was 20.”

But all that doesn’t mean that our good sis doesn’t still know how to turn heads. Hit the flip to check out the birthday girl’s most jaw-dropping gowns from over the years.

Toni picked up her Grammy in this unforgettable, revealing look at the 2001 show. It’s up there in the fashion books with Jennifer Lopez’s Grammy gown in being chic and shocking at the same time.

Toni Braxton with Grammy backstage at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2001. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect