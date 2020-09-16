“When You Attack One, You Attack Us All.” Trina Braxton Speaks About Sister Tamar And David Adefeso

Tamar’s life has been a hot topic in the media for some weeks now. Whether it is her mental health, the drama behind her reality show, or the violence or accusations of violence from her estranged fiancé, David Adefeso, there is plenty to talk about it.

Recently, on Fox Soul, actress and host Vivica Fox spoke with Trina Braxton about all that’s going on. And while Trina didn’t go into great detail about all that’s going on, she did give us an indication into her thoughts about Tamar’s progress and David’s social media press conferences.

See what she had to say below.

“You know what, she’s better. We’re continuing to pray. A lot of people want to know and they ask. And I get it. They want to know because they care. But the one thing that Tamar has asked us is to allow her to tell her own story. And we’re respecting it. But I do truly, honestly believe that when she’s ready to tell her story, it’s going to help someone else.

You look and it seems like people are exempt from things. But I am going to say this and I’ll tell anyone watching, check on your well friends.

Just because everyone seems like they have it all together, that’s never what they’re going through internally.

I thought it was a lot and I thought it was unnecessary but I think it’s important that I keep my opinions to myself because it’s not going to be pleasant.

We can all be arguing like crazy people but when you attack one, you attack us all.

You can watch Trina’s sit down with Vivica in the video below.