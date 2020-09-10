“I Was Attacked, A Blow To My Neck” David Adefeso Details Alleged Assault At The Hands Of Tamar Braxton

The back and forth accusations between Tamar Braxton and her estranged fiancé David Adefeso continue. For those who missed the news, Adefeso filed a restraining order against Tamar, claiming that she physically assaulted him.

Strangely in the court documents, he did not list what actions she took against him.

Afterward, Tamar claimed that Adefeso threatened to kill both her and himself in a murder-suicide plot. She also alleged that he was the aggressor and Tamar only put her hands on him after he grabbed her.

Yesterday, in response David got online to share details from his side of the story on Instagram Live.

In a video of David’s live, captured by The Jasmine Brand and The Neighborhood Talk, Adefeso said:

“Here’s the truth, I’ve been a victim of domestic violence, domestic assault. I was attacked. I was driving on high speed and I was attacked, a blow to my neck, my jugular. For those of you who know medicine, the jugular is what carries blood to your brain. When you’re hit there, it discombobulates you. I was driving fast, I had to call my mom. A 50-year-old guy having to call his mom when he’s driving. And my mom started praying, Tamar was in the car. My mom started praying. Only to find out after the blow, I was being secretly recorded. Something that is illegal and unfair. And the tape’s being sent to my family. The tapes of me in distress and pain, calling my mom are being sent to my family and other people.”

David pauses to collect himself for a few seconds.

“My car was destroyed. I drive a Rolls Royce, many of you know. Almost $30,000 in damage. And I can’t really continue to speak about this because the cops are involved. It’s criminal case now, the damage to the car, the taping, the assault.”

I can tell you this, I will never, ever, ever and never will put my hand on a woman. I grew up in a household, my parents were together for 50 years. They were married. I lived in the home for 21 years but I observed them for over 40 years. My mom and dad were the most loving and kind couple to each other. I never saw my dad hit my mom. I never heard my mom hit my dad or see it…I never witnessed domestic assault growing up. Not from a friend, not from a cousin. I didn’t grow up in that type of environment. I grew up with two covenants that I made to myself. And two covenants that I made to my God, I would never hit a woman and I would never cheat on the woman that I was dating or married to. I have never broken them. God gave us women to be our partners to be our strength. You hit a woman, you deserve to go to jail for a long time. Women are not as strong as us physically. You do not touch women. Not in my home, not ever. … I never ever laid a hand on Tamar Braxton or any woman in my entire life. What you’ve been told is false. There’s a criminal investigation going on. I am the victim. The truth will come to light. I’m really hoping there’s no issues of perjury on the other side. It really is important. You can say whatever you want on social media. Don’t tell the cops something that’s true. And I told the cops exactly what happened. I was the victim, never laid a hand on her and never, ever, ever, ever will lay a hand on a woman.”

You can portions of David’s liv in the videos below.

