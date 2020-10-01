Towanda Braxton Told TMZ About Her Engagement Before Her Mom And Sister

Seems like there’s some truth to Tamar’s claims that she and her sisters don’t really interact with one another outside of the time they spend filming their hit show, “Braxton Family Values.”

Recently, when TMZ ran into Towanda Braxton at LAX, she was with her longtime beau Sean Hall. When the reporter stopped the couple he asked if they were doing anything special in Los Angeles.

First, he asked about Toni.

Towanda responded, “I’m waiting for y’all to tell me. You know something I don’t know.’

But then Towanda let it slip, “We getting married.”

When the reporter asked if the two were joking with him, Hall said, “I wouldn’t joke about that.”

Later, another reporter for TMZ ran into Trina Braxton. After he asked about Tamar’s wellbeing and for her to comment about David Adefeso, to which Trina said she had nothing positive to say, he asked about Towanda’s engagement.

TMZ: Towanda’s engaged. We saw her yesterday and she told us she’s getting married.

Trina: Gasp! Did she? Wait, wait. What? Are you messing with me right now? She said she’s getting married?

Then Trina’s husband jumped in to say he and Sean had a conversation about the two tying the knot. Afterward, Ms. E came over to hear what was being said.

Trina: Mom! You have to come here, right now. Towanda said she’s getting married.

TMZ: She had a ring on.

Ms. E: Well, you know what Beyoncé say.

TMZ: What does Beyoncé say?

Ms. E: You gotta put a ring on it.