“We Are Not Friends And We Will Never Be” Alleged Texts Between Vincent Herbert & David Adefeso Corroborate Tamar’s Story

Last week was a doozy for Tamar Braxton and her estranged fiancé David Adefeso. The first indication that there was trouble in paradise was Adefeso filing a restraining order against Braxton. While the document didn’t list what she had done to him, he later claimed that she attacked him, punching him in the jugular.

Afterward, sources close to Tamar claimed that David was the aggressor in the attack and that Tamar only met his violence with violence. She also claimed that David threatened to kill the both of them in a murder-suicide plot.

All of it was a lot.

But we’re sure it will be a while before there’s an end to this story.

And in the most recent development, Tamar’s ex-husband Vincent Herbert has become involved.

Apparently, after the attack, David reached out to Vince in order to coordinate Tamar picking up her belongings from the home they shared with one another.

And while David was under the assumption that he and Vince would be on some type of civil accord, Herbert let him know that would never be the case.

In alleged text messages between the two men, obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, David wrote to Vince.

“Hey Vince, I’m currently spending time with my mom on the spiritual journey she and my pastor brother-in-law and I have been on the past few months. As I described yesterday and as I’m sure you can relate to, I need to heal and the only way I know to do that is using the spirit and word of God. I therefore don’t think it is a great idea, unless in an emergency or an urgent crisis or situation, for us to be in contact for a while…until I am able to heal. If it is an emergency, however, please text and let me know what it is and I would be happy to reach out. As I mentioned yesterday, Tamar also needs to heal. As you and Toni have previously told me, it is imperative she be checked into an inpatient… Otherwise, I would like to try to heal my wounds and focus on my God. I’m sure you understand. I am packing the rest of Tamar’s things and should have them ready by Thursday evening. Can you let me know where to ship them to? I know there are quite a few things in there that she needs. God bless you, my brother. Please continue to stay strong. And please, don’t hesitate to let me know if there’s an emergency.”

Vince allegedly responded:

“Thank you David, I only called you and Texted you today as a courtesy call because you told me you would provide a time to pick up all of Tamar and Logan’s belongings. I didn’t hear from you so I can arrange my schedule. David, I was only trying to keep the peace because Tamar has been saying she has been trying to retrieve her belongings. It is now safe to say she’s moved on from this vile and abusive relationship and hearing the tape from the other day, I don’t blame her. Tamar is getting help. As you know she has been in deep therapy from Dr. V who treats and care for people like Tamar… Please know that after the stunt you pulled on Saturday you seeing my son is absolutely out of the question. You used a 7 year old boy and his emotions for your own publicity stunt. Never again will you be alone with him for any reason. You used Tamar’s love and trust for you and manipulated time with Logan to use him for your Instagram and likes… Let me know what time on Thursday to pick up everything that belongs to Tamar and Logan. After hearing you threaten Tamar’s life, I believe the last thing I would do if give you an address for you to find her. I don’t mind having a police escort to make sure everything is cleared out. The way you packd her things the last time was disrespectful and it looked like a bunch of trash. She nor Logan deserves that. We are not friends. And we will never be after hearing how you …” The message cuts off there.

