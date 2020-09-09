Tamar Braxton Alleges David Adefeso Threatened To Kill Her And Himself In Murder-Suicide Plot

Yesterday, when we reported that David Adefeso had filed a restraining order against Tamar Braxton, we assumed more information about this shocking story was on the way—mostly because David didn’t list the reason for the restraining order request in the first place.

Hours after the first piece was published, The Blast reported that Braxton claimed Adefeso was the aggressor in their domestic violence altercation. She claims he threatened to kill her in a murder-suicide plot.

The Blast reports that sources close to Tamar say that the formerly engaged couple got into an altercation with one another while driving to check Tamar into her mental health facility for treatment. On the way to the clinic, Tamar allegedly questioned David about a recent video of himself, his mother and her son, 7-year-old Logan Herbert.

The conversation eventually turned into an argument with Tamar accusing David of being “around for the wrong reasons and could not be trusted.”

That’s when things escalated. The source claims David became “irate, threatening not only her life but his own.” Apparently, Adefeso went so far as mention a murder-suicide plot.

That’s when the argument turned violent. David grabbed Tamar’s arm hard enough to cause bruising.

Braxton claims she only grabbed his arm in retaliation to him getting physical.

The source claims, “Any claims that Ms. Braxton was the aggressor and/or abusive are completely false and have no merit. David Adefeso has been upset and abusive since seeing his own true colors on Tamar’s upcoming television show and has been taking it out on Tamar ever since.”

As we’ve reported earlier, both Tamar and David have expressed displeasure about the trailer WE tv released for her new reality show, “Get Ya Life,” in which Tamar can be heard telling David to stop.

Sources claim that Braxton’s concerns about Adefeso began after the hospitalization for her suicide attempt. She didn’t appreciate the fact that Adefeso was releasing statements about her progress and condition without her consent.

After the altercation, Tamar did not call the police, “because she wasn’t trying to ruin his business” but David did call authorities and eventually filed the restraining order.