David Adefeso Files Restraining Order Against Tamar Braxton

For months now we’ve suspected that something wasn’t entirely right with the relationship between Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso. There were rumors that he was trying to lobby for attention on her new reality show. When the teaser from the show was released, it seemed like he was being a little too aggressive with her.

And there were reports that suggested he was an opportunist.

And now, the seams are beginning to unravel.

According to TMZ, Adefeso filed a restraining order Tuesday in L.A. seeking protection from Braxton in what he calls a domestic violence situation.

For now, it’s unclear what this violent incident may have entailed or what he’s accusing her of doing. He’s just wants the paperwork issued.

According to TMZ, the court has yet to approve the request.

This is just another sign that the relationship between the two is not what it seems. While Braxton told the world that the two are engaged, fans have been skeptical of his intentions where he immediately pointed the finger at WE tv production for the cause of her suicide attempt. The move struck many people as odd, considering it was weird to rationalize something like this when you’ve found your loved one unconscious.

Meanwhile sources close to production claim that David wanted too much control over Tamar’s business decisions.

This is not the first time, domestic violence—or the suggestion of it—has loomed over Tamar’s romantic relationships.

In 2016, there was a 911 call alleging that Vincent Herbert bit Tamar’s finger after a verbal altercation the two had with one another in a hotel lobby. The following year, Braxton’s mother, Miss Evelyn came forward with claims of another violent incident involving her ex son-in-law. She went so far as to suggest that Vince might kill her, based on behavior she’d witnessed. The claims of abuse were supported by her sisters after Tamar announced that she and Vince were divorcing.

As far as David and Tamar go, we know there’s more to learn about this story. And given the nature of these relationships, we’re sure it will all come out soon enough.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted.