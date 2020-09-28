“Dudes Always Manipulate You” Tamar Tweets Amid Drama With David Adefeso

In light of her recent suicide attempt and the subsequent drama that followed with her estranged fiancé David Adefeso, I like to think that Tamar Braxton is taking this time out of the public eye to focus on healing and restoration.

She said as much in the last statement she released on social media.

But in the midst of this time away, Braxton still makes time to share the occasional thought that’s popped into her head.

And last week on Twitter, she shared some brief thoughts on men.

In two separate tweets, Braxton, who changed her name to “Tamar doing just fine BRAXTON” wrote:

“How come you are always [the] last to see sh*t?”

And then afterward, “All I know is these dudes will manipulate you when they do some bullsh*t then act like it’s your job to protect them when they sh*t all over you.”

We can’t help but assume she’s referring to Adefeso. As you know, Tamar’s show “Get Ya Life” is currently airing on WE tv and apparently, he’s not looking too great in the light. Viewers and production alike have accused Adefeso of attempting to control Tamar and being in her life in an attempt to gain fame and clout of his own.

Not to mention, Tamar’s tweets surfaced the day after an episode of “Get Ya Life” where the former couple fought about the portrayal of Adefeso’s family on camera and his refusal to work with Goli, the woman tasked with helping Tamar heal.

The relationship between the two has likely ended now that Adefeso filed a restraining order against Braxton. He accused her of hitting him in the jugular.

She claims that she attacked him after he hit her and threatened to kill her and himself while he was driving her to the mental health facility.

While Tamar is lamenting the character of shady men, it seems that Adefeso has already moved on to the next woman.

There are even rumors that he was seeing her while he was still with Tamar. Either way, pictures of Adefeso on a yacht with other women have surfaced.

Trina, Tamar’s sister, said that her sister has asked to share her story in her own time. We’ll be on the lookout for that day.