14 Veggies That Are High In Protein

No matter what diet you follow, you can bet there’s an emphasis on protein. That’s because when we’re low on it a slew of issues can come up. Not getting enough protein can lead to the shrinking of muscle tissue, a weakened immune system, and even impaired mental health.

When we think of protein-hearty foods, we often think of animal products, like meat, fish, and eggs. And while those do have a place in a healthy diet, studies have also linked high levels of meat consumption to a significant increase in the risk of colon and rectal cancer. It’s all about balance, right? So if you’re trying to follow the daily guidelines on meat consumption, but worry about feeling hungry or tired, it’s important to know about these vegetables that are high in protein. They can provide the fiber and water content necessary to improve digestion and move meat through the digestive tract, while also offering an impressive amount of protein.

Kale

Just two cups of this cooked green can give you about five grams of protein, making it an excellent side dish. It’s also loaded with vitamins A, K, B6, as well as potassium, copper, and manganese. If you’d prefer to have it raw in a salad, you’ll need about four times the amount of cooked stuff to get the same amount of protein.