Wendy Williams is getting better one day at a time.

The famed entertainment personality and host seems to be doing well and in good spirits according to recent updates on her well-being.

“We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” the host’s publicist, Shawn Zanotti, told PEOPLE. “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”

“Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers,” added Williams in a statement. “I am back and better than ever.”

More information on Wendy Williams entering the wellness facility

Zanotti said in a press release issued in September that “[Williams] is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast.“

“Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time,” his statement detailed.

Williams has been battling “ongoing health issues” since September 2021.

The host’s poor health resulted in her being absent from The Wendy Williams Show’s 13th season, its last on-air.

Debmar-Mercury, a production company, simultaneously announced the end of Williams’ talk show and Sherri Shepherd’s new one in February.

“She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view,” Howard Bragman, a rep for Williams, said at the time. “She has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

Williams teased her forthcoming podcast in August — and fans are still excitedly awaiting its debut.

