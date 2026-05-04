From Coco Jones To Megan Thee Stallion — Klay Thompson’s Dating History Sparks Serial Cheater Chatter

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Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson went from looking like one of the internet’s most random but fun celebrity couples to becoming the latest public breakup everybody has an opinion on. Over the weekend, Megan seemingly aired out the split on Instagram, accusing Klay of cheating and suggesting that trust, respect, and fidelity had been broken. She later confirmed the breakup in a statement, making it clear that once those things are compromised, there’s no moving forward for her.

And because this is Megan Thee Stallion we’re talking about, the timeline did what the timeline always does: picked sides, started investigating, dragged old clips back up, and turned the whole thing into a think-piece Olympics. Some people focused on Meg’s post and what she seemed to be saying about Klay. Some people started pulling up his past relationships. Others started speculating about whom he may have cheated with, which got messy enough that WNBA player Lexie Brown had to deny the rumors tying her to the situation publicly.

The breakup also hit different because Megan and Klay had been very visible. They were first publicly linked in the summer of 2025, made their red-carpet debut at her Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, popped up together online, and even led fans to believe things were getting serious. Megan had spoken highly of him during the relationship, and the duo shared moments like trips, birthday gestures and luxury gifts before everything came crashing down publicly in April 2026.

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But the wild part is that public relationship drama is not exactly new territory for either of them. Megan has had past romances play out in front of fans, too, including her relationship with Moneybagg Yo and her highly publicized split from Pardison Fontaine, whom she dated from 2021 to 2023. Pardi even became part of the chatter again after posting a cryptic video following the Klay news.

Klay, meanwhile, had been one of those athletes whose dating life had always had just enough celebrity names attached to it to keep people curious. Some of the stories are confirmed, some are reported, and some are better described as “linked to” situations. Either way, from influencers to actresses to singers to one of the biggest rappers on earth, Klay’s relationship résumé has been a topic long before this Megan breakup. So let’s get into the timeline.

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