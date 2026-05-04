Klay Thompson's Dating Timeline — From Coco To Megan
From Coco Jones To Megan Thee Stallion — Klay Thompson’s Dating History Sparks Serial Cheater Chatter
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson went from looking like one of the internet’s most random but fun celebrity couples to becoming the latest public breakup everybody has an opinion on. Over the weekend, Megan seemingly aired out the split on Instagram, accusing Klay of cheating and suggesting that trust, respect, and fidelity had been broken. She later confirmed the breakup in a statement, making it clear that once those things are compromised, there’s no moving forward for her.
And because this is Megan Thee Stallion we’re talking about, the timeline did what the timeline always does: picked sides, started investigating, dragged old clips back up, and turned the whole thing into a think-piece Olympics. Some people focused on Meg’s post and what she seemed to be saying about Klay. Some people started pulling up his past relationships. Others started speculating about whom he may have cheated with, which got messy enough that WNBA player Lexie Brown had to deny the rumors tying her to the situation publicly.
The breakup also hit different because Megan and Klay had been very visible. They were first publicly linked in the summer of 2025, made their red-carpet debut at her Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, popped up together online, and even led fans to believe things were getting serious. Megan had spoken highly of him during the relationship, and the duo shared moments like trips, birthday gestures and luxury gifts before everything came crashing down publicly in April 2026.
But the wild part is that public relationship drama is not exactly new territory for either of them. Megan has had past romances play out in front of fans, too, including her relationship with Moneybagg Yo and her highly publicized split from Pardison Fontaine, whom she dated from 2021 to 2023. Pardi even became part of the chatter again after posting a cryptic video following the Klay news.
Klay, meanwhile, had been one of those athletes whose dating life had always had just enough celebrity names attached to it to keep people curious. Some of the stories are confirmed, some are reported, and some are better described as “linked to” situations. Either way, from influencers to actresses to singers to one of the biggest rappers on earth, Klay’s relationship résumé has been a topic long before this Megan breakup. So let’s get into the timeline.
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Hannah Stocking (2014-2015)
One of Klay Thompson’s earliest public relationships was with influencer and internet personality Hannah Stocking. The two were linked around 2014 and 2015, back when Klay was becoming a household name with the Warriors and Hannah was building her online following. The relationship is mostly remembered because it reportedly ended messily, with Stocking allegedly calling him out online over cheating claims. Klay never really turned it into a public back-and-forth. Still, that moment has followed his fate for years, especially now that another public cheating allegation is attached to his name.
Tiffany Suarez (2015) — reported.
Around 2015, Klay was also linked to basketball player Tiffany Suarez. This one is much thinner on the public record than some of his later relationships, so it should be treated as a reported link rather than a fully confirmed public romance. Suarez is listed among Klay’s past relationships, but there isn’t much strong public documentation compared to some others on this list.
Carleen Henry (2015) — reported.
Carleen Henry, a celebrity stylist, has also been listed in some online dating history roundups as someone Klay was connected to in 2015. Like Tiffany Suarez, this one should be handled carefully. There are mentions of her, but not much in the way of confirmed interviews, public couple appearances, or direct statements.
Laura Harrier (2018-2020)
Klay’s relationship with actress Laura Harrier was one of his most public before Megan. The two were linked from around 2018 into early 2020. Unlike some of the quieter names on his timeline, this one came with public sightings, social chatter, and enough visibility for fans to know what was going on. Page Six lists Harrier as one of Klay’s past relationships and notes that the split also came with rumors of infidelity, which is part of why her name immediately resurfaced when Megan’s breakup post hit the internet.
Eiza González (2019) — rumored fling
In 2019, Klay was also linked to actress Eiza González. This appears to have been more of a rumored fling or brief connection than a confirmed relationship, so it should not be framed as if they were seriously dating. Resurfaced reports indicate they were spotted together around that time.
Coco Jones (2021-2023)
Klay was later linked to singer and actress Coco Jones, with reports placing their relationship around 2021 to 2023. This was a more private situation than his romance with Megan, so there was not a constant flood of couple content, red carpet or public statements. Still, multiple recent dating history reports list Coco among the more notable women Klay has dated, and her name resurfaced heavily after Megan confirmed their breakup. Coco has since moved on and is now engaged to NBA star Donovan Mitchell.
Megan Thee Stallion (2025-2026)
Klay’s most public relationship by far was with Megan Thee Stallion. The two sparked dating talk in July 2025 after co-ailing media clues and public appearances, then made things official when they stepped out together at Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala. From there, they became a full-on internet couple: red carpet, public support, birthday moments, love songs, and fans trying to decide if Klay had really entered his “Hot Boyfriend” Era. That all changed on April 25, 2026, when Megan posted about the breakup and accused him of cheating. Klay has not publicly responded, but that silence hasn’t stopped the internet from doing what it does: speculating, debating, defending, dragging, investigating, and turning the breakup into a full-blown pop culture moment.
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