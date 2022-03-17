MadameNoire Featured Video

Just weeks after news was revealed that The Wendy Williams Show was cancelled, Wendy Williams said her reign is far from over.

“Give me about three months,” she told Good Morning America about getting back to television. “There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.”

She promised her Wendy watchers that she will be back on “the Wendy show bigger and brighter than ever.”

This comes after news that Sherri Shepherd, who was a stand out guest host of The Wendy Williams Show, was getting her own talk show in the same slot Williams’ show had.

Williams also addressed the conflict with Wells Fargo Bank and their allegations that she isn’t mentally sound enough to handle her own financial affairs. Her account was frozen based on claims from her former financial advisor Lori Schiller about Williams’ mental health. In a statement, the bank said that they “continue to rely on Schiller’s advisement as support for its decision to deny [Williams] access to her financial assets and statements.” Conservatorship was requested for her because it was believed that Williams was a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.”

“They say that I need somebody to handle my account. And I don’t want that,” Williams said. “I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.”

Since her account is frozen, it has been hard for her to pay her own bills and her staff.

“I want to spend more time with my family,” Williams said. “And you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation and Wells Fargo. And they don’t like that. I’ve worked hard every single day, even on days when you know, I might have a little cold. If I was sick because you know, my back — or you know, when I got the lymphedema and stuff like that — I would still do my show. But quickly, not long time, very quickly, it went bad regarding this money thing.”

Williams didn’t appear on the 14th season of her show at all due to health complications.