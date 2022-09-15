MadameNoire Featured Video

There are conflicting reports about Wendy Williams and where she is getting help for her health issues. While her publicist, Shawn Zanotti released a statement saying Williams has checked into a wellness facility to manage her health issues, one source said she checked into a drug rehab.

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast,” Zanotti said according to People. “Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

An inside source told Page Six that Williams actually checked into a drug rehab facility to treat her alcoholism.

“It’s gotten worse,” the source said. “She went from wine to straight up vodka.”

The source added that Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind The Wendy Williams Show, never helped aid Williams in any efforts to keep her sober. The shock jock has been open about her past substance abuse issues.

“They turned their backs on her,” they said about Debmar-Mercury. “They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.”

Charlamagne tha God, who was mentored by Williams, also blamed Debmar-Mercury for not intervening sooner to help her manage her issues and get help.

“I was more mad at Debmar-Mercury for putting Wendy out there all the time knowing clearly something’s wrong,” he told MADAMENOIRE. “I been watching her for the past four years. She fainted on live television but they just kept putting her out there [and] propping her up knowing she wasn’t at her best. And in my mind, if she would’ve gotten help three, four years ago, it might not have gotten to this point.”

Williams plans to make a comeback and teased her podcast, The Wendy Williams Experience, back in August.