MadameNoire Featured Video

Sherri Shepherd is singing Oprah Winfrey’s praises in the days leading up to the premiere of her daytime talk show.

While doing press for the upcoming series, Shepherd shared numerous times that Oprah’s been giving her sage advice on handling her latest gig.

With Oprah being one of the most successful media mavens ever, Shepherd simply referred to the star as “The Oracle” while speaking with TMZ.

“She said it’s about the energy I put out,” the comedienne shared. “The energy I put out I get back from the audience.”

“… I mean Oprah, is amazing,” Shepherd added. “Oprah right up there with Jesus — you know that!”

Sherri premieres on Sept. 12. Check local listings for air times.

“She [Oprah] said, ‘Sherri, the show is not about the ratings, it’s about the energy. You put out the energy, and it will come back in direct proportion to you from the audience. It’s your responsibility. You’re in charge of the energy that is on your show,'” Shepherd additionally told Entertainment Tonight. “I felt that, because I was like, damn, I just wanted to show some viral videos and make people laugh. But it’s true, it’s the energy you give off, which is why we love Oprah.”

“The advice that she gave me to do a talk show, I took 15 pages of notes until my fingers cramped up,” the comic continued. “I took a potassium pill because my fingers were cramped and I couldn’t write anymore. I said, hold on — I have to commit this to memory. Because nobody will believe that I’m talking to and laughing with Oprah,”

In addition to speaking with Oprah, Sherri told USA Today she’s “put out a call” to Ellen DeGeneres, spoken with Wanda Sykes, and is waiting to hear back from Whoopi Goldberg.

Read more about Sherri below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Here’s What You Can Expect From Sherri Shepherd’s New Daytime TV Show”