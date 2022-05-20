MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams has won the battle against Wells Fargo Bank and will now be able to access her account. A New York judge appointed a “financially savvy” guardian to oversee Williams’ financial affairs.

“The guardianship process is complete, which means the court appointed a financial guardian,” an inside source told The Sun. “Now it’s up to the guardian, Wendy and the court as to how she will be accessing her money.”

Wells Fargo froze her accounts after her former financial advisor Lori Schiller claimed that the 57-year-old talk show host was being financially exploited. Williams denied this and said Schiller was a “disgruntled” former employee who was making false claims.

Wendy Williams doesn’t have to have a financial guardian forever and could have control over her accounts again by the summer, the source added. This is a decision that has to also be made by the court.

“This isn’t like a Britney Spears conservatorship — this is a financial guardian — this is someone who is watching over her finances, who is making sure that the decisions that are happening with her accounts are in her best interest,” the source continued. “When Wendy asks for something to happen, the guardian is making sure it is in her own financial best interest first.”

After starting a new Instagram page, Williams spoke out her financial fight with Wells Fargo and said Schiller got access to medical records she had never seen in order to keep Williams from her money.

“Then there’s this person. This… a former doctor… had medical information about me that I never even got! It was sent over to Lori Schiller,” she said. “So I haven’t gotten this stuff,’ she claimed, briefly touching on her health issues. All I wanna know is where is my money? This is not right and certainly not fair. Wells Fargo has used all the stuff to create guardianship over me. The New York court system is being weird to me. Without evidence, they took all of this information and continued with what’s going on with me, based on what Well Fargo is doing.”

Now that her money woes are over, she can focus solely on her television comeback, a promise she vows to keep.

RELATED CONTENT: Wendy Williams Says She Down To $2 And Nothing Else Amid Financial Struggle