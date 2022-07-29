MadameNoire Featured Video

Kevin Hunter continues to speak out on the alleged personal and professional perils of his ex-wife Wendy Williams.

Hunter recently claimed Debmar-Mercury wouldn’t “sign off” on allowing Williams to get the treatment she needed for an alleged substance abuse issue.

“Debmar would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family,” Hunter told Page Six. “They would not sign off on anything that would’ve helped her recovery efforts.”

“They sat in a meeting with her whole family, including her now-deceased mom, and would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live and be sober,” Hunter added. “They basically said, ‘If you don’t stop drinking, you’re going to lose the show.'”

Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind Williams’ daytime talk show, hasn’t yet responded to Hunter’s allegations.

RELATED CONTENT: “Kevin Hunter Suing Debmar-Mercury, The Production Company Behind ‘The Wendy Williams Show'”

What We Know About Wendy Williams’ Health Concerns

Williams’ “alcohol and substance abuse has been at an all-time high” according to an unidentified source that informed Page Six.

Despite rumors in June that the famed personality would be starting a podcast, the outlet’s insider reportedly said it wouldn’t be possible with the state of Williams’ health.

“She won’t be able to do a podcast with any sort of deal,” stated the source.

Williams was absent from her iconic purple chair throughout the entirety of her eponymous talk show’s 13th and final season.

In 2021, the premiere of the season was delayed several times due to Williams’ ongoing health issues. She was diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 in September.

Several months later, it was reported that she was experiencing “serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition.”

Williams additionally suffers from lymphedema, a condition she updated her fans on recently.

“I can only feel, maybe five percent of my feet,” the personality shared in late June with TMZ.

Read more about Williams’ struggle with lymphedema down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘My Party’s Not Down There, It’s Up Here’ Wendy Williams Talks About Lymphdema & Her Swollen Feet”