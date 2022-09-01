MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams is keeping her promise to make a comeback. In her latest instagram post, she is all smiles as she sits in a throne with a microphone in front of her. In the caption, she said her podcast, The Wendy Experience, is on the way.

This teaser comes after Williams has been seen out and about after rumors have been swirling that she’s suffering from cognitive issues.

“Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting her 1st episode of her podcast,” her manager, William Selby, told Entertainment Tonight back in April. “That’s the focus right now.”

After The Wendy Williams Show was cancelled in June, there were talks that her podcast would premiere in mid-August. That time has come and gone. Selby told Page Six that Williams wasn’t quite ready to head back into the spotlight.

“She’s telling me she wants to do the podcast every day. She’s ready to [do] this thing today and I am fighting her off,” Selby said.“Could she be better? Yes. More still needs to be done to put her in the space, where she can be represented better. I just want her legacy to be respected and intact.”

One source close to Williams said she had been having mood swings. This makes it difficult to have conversations with her. They claimed that the best time to speak to Williams is in the morning.

“The Wendy you get in the morning is friendly, alert and coherent,” the inside source told OK Magazine. “The Wendy in the afternoon is not as nice of a person. She is quick with you and will hang up on you if she doesn’t like the way the conversation is going.”

Williams knows how to make a comeback very well. In 2018, she announced that she had Graves’ disease and that she would be taking three weeks off to focus on her health. In May 2020, she took more time off due to the fatigue caused by the illness. Each time, the gossip queen bounced back stronger than ever. Her ratings never dropped. She remained her authentic self with her co-hosts. Returning from a setback is not a hard task for her.