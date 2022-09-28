MadameNoire Featured Video

In mid-September, Wendy Williams was admitted to a wellness facility to focus on recovering from her ongoing health troubles. The unfortunate news came as a blow to fans who were under the impression that the famous daytime talk show host was finally back on her feet after a tough year of hurdles. In 2021, Wendy Williams stepped away from her eponymous daytime talk show series after developing health complications from her battle with Graves Disease and lymphedema.

But in late August, things looked like they were turning around for the superstar. Last month, Williams announced that she was gearing up to launch her new podcast The Wendy Williams Experience. She also returned to social media looking happier and healthier, but now it appears there are more challenges ahead for the esteemed broadcaster.

On Sept. 17, Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter took to Instagram live where he gave an emotional update on the star’s current health status.

Kevin Hunter tears up as he discusses Wendy’s health status

Around the 10:10 minute mark, Hunter said: “She is getting the help that she needs. And hopefully, you know, she’ll come out of this swinging. I know she’s got it in her.”

Further along in the conversation, the former Wendy Show executive producer went into detail about his own health journey and how Wendy’s struggles and past addictions forced him to look at his lifestyle. Hunter said he gave up smoking weed as a result.

At one point, the 51-year-old grew emotional as he reflected on the entertainment legacy he built with Wendy Williams and the challenges and “exploitation” that followed due to the star’s meteoric rise. Hunter thanked his current wife Sharina Hudson and his family for sticking by his side through thick and thin.

“I could not do it without the greatest help of my queen, that’s representing me now. Everybody’s family and I realized that I had to swing the sword for my whole family because there are a lot of people that are trying to exploit what I have built along with my family,” Hunter said as tears began to trail down his face. “I’m not going to let nobody take away from me what is mine, and I need to be very focused on the fight that is in front of me.”

The father of two added: “Please don’t take my tears for any kind of sign of weakness, because anybody that knows me knows I’m a fighter.”

A few more sources sound off about Wendy Williams’ health status

The tender moment was bittersweet considering Hunter and Williams’s tough relationship past. The former couple jumped the broom in 1997, but they later divorced in 2019 due to Hunter’s infidelity with Hudson. Hopefully, time heals all those emotional wounds for both Williams and Hunter.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, earlier this month, Williams’s publicist said that the media icon’s decision to enter the wellness facility was a move to help her focus on improving her health so that she could prepare for “a major comeback for the next level in a career with The Wendy Experience Podcast.”

A source close to the “Ask Wendy” author recently revealed that the former Hot 97 radio host’s health was improving.

“I can tell you that she’s getting much better. She’s gotten much better and she’s stronger,” a close confidante told The Jasmine Brand this week. “She’s more understandable and intelligible than she was.”

The source added: “She is still at the facility. She has not left, but she is doing very well.”

