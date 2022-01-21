MadameNoire Featured Video

Chlöe and Halle Bailey make up the Grammy-nominated sister pop singing duo Chlöe x Halle, but the two ladies are very much their own people.

Last year, both of the multi-hyphenates thrived in separate lanes more than ever before. Halle, 21, was focused on starring in the upcoming Little Mermaid remake, while Chlöe, 23, focused on launching her solo career, giving show-stopping performances, and driving the internet crazy.

The two ladies even created their own separate Instagram accounts after sharing their Chlöe x Halle account throughout the duo’s musical rise.

In a recent feature interview, as the star of In The Know’s January 2022 digital cover, Chlöe opened up about people comparing her and Halle despite the two killing the game as a team and individually.

When journalist Elaine Welteroth asked the “Have Mercy” singer if there’ve been any pitfalls to entering the music industry in a duo with her sibling, Chloe replied:

“There were no downsides on our side. But I will tell you what annoys me a lot. I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I. It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing. It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they’re different in some ways. So that’s the only downside.”

Throughout the rest of the interview, Chloe also talked about her ongoing self-love journey and balancing the perception of her hyper-sexualized industry persona versus her authentic self.

