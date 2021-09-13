MadameNoire Featured Video

Chloe Bailey finally dropped her highly anticipated solo debut single, “Have Mercy”

Showing off her “assets,” along with more of her dancing skills and incredible vocal ability, the 23-year-old leaves the people weak with desire in her latest music video as she proves her Black girl magic is undeniable.

The single’s release comes after a few solo performances the singer has done earlier this year and the announcement that she’ll be dropping a solo project sometime soon.





Play



Last month, in a Billboard interview, Chloe shared that her upcoming solo project was “90% done” and that she was “wrapping it up with such bad b–ch energy.”

While fans love the singing sister pop duo sensation that is Chloe X Halle, they’ve been riding for each of the girls individually as the 20-somethings have slowly branched into their own lanes over the past year. Halle has begun production in her lead role as Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid and Chloe has been known to break the internet on several occasions with her song covers and sultry dance moves.

RELATED CONTENT: “Halle Bailey Goes Viral [Again] For Defending Chloe From Online Haters”

It was no surprise when it was announced that the 23-year-old would be performing “Have Mercy” at the 2021 VMAs that went down this past weekend.

Chloe brought the seductive vibes from the song’s music video to the stage and gave an empowered and confident performance in a way only she can. She was serving bawdy and just owning her moment.

We loved to see it — and if you haven’t watched it yet, click play down below.