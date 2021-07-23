MadameNoire Featured Video

Chloe Bailey landed a starring role in an upcoming psychological thriller titled Jane. The film, which will stream on the new Creator+ platform, follows a high school senior named Olivia that is grieving the loss of her friend. While mourning, she gets deferred from her dream college and then begins to have panic attacks. She then starts to go on rage-fueled rants against anyone that crosses her on social media so she can exercise some sort of control. Pouring her anger into social media then forces her to confront her own demons. Bailey will portray a character named Izzy.

Those involved in the film stressed that it is important to shine light on the teenage narratives of those with mental health struggles.

“Complicated female characters of this age are rarely featured at the center of their own stories, free of the whims of adults or their male counterparts,” Sabrina Jaglom, who is making her directorial debut, said in a statement. “Furthermore, mental health concerns are so rarely taken seriously in young adults, particularly high functioning ones. I hope this film sparks conversations around these topics while treating the viewer to a dark, thrilling ride.”

“Mental wellness and anxiety issues for young adults are more prevalent than ever. Jane resonated with me because it grapples with the perils of these uncomfortable and often taboo topics,” Madelaine Petsch added.

Filming will begin in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the end of July.

In the meantime, we get to still enjoy Bailey play Jazlyn on season 4 of grown-ish. This season, Bailey said that we will watch Jazz really figure out who she is without her sister, Sky played by Halle Bailey, who is at the Olympics.

“Well you’ll definitely see Jazlyn kind of find herself and figure out who she really is without her sister, who’s like always with her and her other half,” Bailey told Refinery29. And she kind of has to figure out her own journey and her own path while they are apart from each other. And so you’ll definitely get to see that within this season. And I’m really proud of Jazz.”