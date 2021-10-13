MadameNoire Featured Video

After Chlöe Bailey’s performance of “Have Mercy” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, online users are once again voicing their strong opinions on whether or not the 23-year-old songstress needs to stop “doing too much.”

During the performance of her solo debut single on Oct. 12, Bailey looked ethereal and confident in an all-white ensemble with feathers at the top and a flowing and dramatic skirt at the bottom, which she later removed. The singer opened things up by welcoming the crowd and saying she’d be performing her “big booty sonata.”

Accompanied by a small stringed orchestra and a pianist, the grown-ish star sang a classical rendition of “Have Mercy” before strutting over to her sample machine and building the song’s beat from scratch.

The rest of the singer’s time on stage consisted of an animated version of “Have Mercy” in the exaggerated — albeit extravagant — performance style Bailey’s become known for.

Despite the show going on without a hitch, after The Shade Room posted a particularly spirited clip from the performance, users left comments like:

“No ma’am.” “Take it easy sis…” “Why is it giving possessed?💀” “Yeah she do too much for me.” “If you wanna be beyonce just say that.” “Alright Chlöe we get it… u don’t have to catch the Holy Ghost every performance.”

In response to the criticism that she’s too over the top, earlier today (Oct. 13th) Bailey simply tweeted, “doing ‘too much’ is my specialty 😋😍.”

Clearly, her lively and eccentric performance style isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Regardless, we’re just happy to see her doing her thing and being unapologetic about it.

Quite honestly, who’s really making up the rules about what and who is “doing too much” anyway?

What’s so wrong with a talented young woman like Bailey — a singer, songwriter, producer and actress — powerfully unleashing the performer that she is? Would we prefer she just stands still in front of a mic and lip-syncs her lyrics?

Also, what’s wrong with Bailey channeling her inner Beyonce? Since Queen Bey is her mentor and one of the most successful and recognizable entertainers of all time, is it really a surprise that she would want to follow in those footsteps as she carves out the journey to her own success?

Instead of wondering why she feels the need to do “too much,” maybe we should be asking why anyone would want her to dim her light.

Just last week, MADAMENOIRE reported that in a recent interview on The Real, Bailey addressed her haters.

“People say I do too much and maybe I do but it’s not on purpose, it’s just who I am,” she said. “You can’t please everybody. Some people will like me, some people don’t. And that’s okay.”

