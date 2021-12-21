MadameNoire Featured Video

On the season finale of Facebook Watch’s Peace of Mind with Taraji, singer Chlöe Bailey opened up about being a victim of online trolls and her journey towards greater self-love and self-acceptance despite those who judge her for the way she expresses herself online.

Reflecting on an Instagram Live she did earlier this year, when she got emotional as she addressed her online haters, Chlöe explained that she initially went into the livestream just wanting to thank those who’ve been supportive of her rather than dwelling on those who’ve been negative.

“I really was just going to be like, ‘Hey guys,’ you know, ‘Thanks for the support,'” Chlöe said of her initial approach to going live that day. “And then I saw this comment. I forgot exactly what it said, but it was something about self-confidence and loving yourself. And I am such a sensitive person. And I think I was talking about how it took me a minute to actually get to this place.”

“So I think I was just tired,” she expressed. “Because even now, I still am very insecure. Like, you know, we all have our things. We all are like that. And especially in the world of social media and a world of only seeing the best version of everyone else, you’re like, well, ‘I got to fix this, this, and this and this and this.’ So I just was explaining like, I’m not changing. It hurts my feelings. Don’t like it, but I’m not changing for anyone.”

The “Have Mercy” singer additionally noted that there’s no one comment she’s received that’s hurt her the most, but rather the collective commentary that suggests her social media posts are shared to get “male attention” or “sell sex to get attention.”

“And at first, I was really getting sad about it,” Chlöe shared. “Then I told myself, ‘why would I let that control my thoughts and feelings when I know it’s a lie?’ So it’s like, I kind of had to not give it so much power. I’m not doing anything crazy. I’m just appreciating and loving myself and my body. And I didn’t think there was any problem with that.”

To those who argue Chlöe and other famous people signed up for a life of scrutiny that comes with fame, Chlöe said:

“Yes, the life is put up on a pedestal and people can see and scope and analyze and do all of that. But that doesn’t negate the fact that we are human beings. We are not robots. We are not mannequins. And I’m sure all the people saying things wouldn’t want those things being said about them, whether it’s online or to their face. So I think that’s just one thing we always have to remember.”

When asked what her advice is to others who’ve been deeply affected by online bullying and are trying to leave that negativity in the past — especially those of whom are also young Black women — Chloe noted:

“To every young Black girl, I promise you, I have been there and it’s okay to ask for help. It’s okay to be okay with not feeling great. And I think the one thing I really had to do is find that outlet for me. And that was music and God and the beach and prayer and food…but be open, it’s okay.”

