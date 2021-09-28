MadameNoire Featured Video

After speculation swirled that Chlöe Bailey and Tinashe were beefing, both R&B singers have put the false rumors to bed.

Last week, Chlöe posted photos of her latest photoshoot on Twitter. In them, she rocks a fiery two-piece with matching red gloves and heels. As with anything the 23-year-old posts, it had the internet going nuts. Nevertheless, one user commented, “It’s giving @Tinashe’s album cover for Songs For You.”

When other social media users noticed that Tinashe liked the fan’s tweet drawing the similarity between Chlöe’s photoshoot and her 2020 album cover, word on the street was that Tinashe was throwing shade in Chlöe’s direction.

The following day, Chlöe took to social media to shut down the speculation that she and Tinashe had any tension.

“Guys can you please stop,” she wrote to her fans and followers. “There’s no beef between me and @Tinashe. She’s a baddie and i love everything she does. i repost inspirational quotes all the time, wasn’t related. thank youuu, love youuu.”

Tinashe later responded to Chlöe in the “Have Mercy” singer’s replies and wrote back, “Classy queen!!! You’re the sweetest.”

Thankfully, both women made moves to quickly squash the rumors pitting them against each other — especially before they got out of hand. Now, fans are hoping the two will act on the friendly feelings by giving us a collab. Peep the singers’ exchange down below.

