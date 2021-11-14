MadameNoire Featured Video

Chloe Bailey is breaking the internet again with another sexy viral video.

The artist, who is one-half of sister singing duo Chloe x Halle, shared a since-deleted thirst-trapping clip to social media on Nov. 12 where she could be seen sucking on a lollipop and wearing some all-white lingerie. In the 19 second video, Chloe thanks her massive following for all their support.

“To my four million followers, and counting, my candy kisses are my clovers. Thank you all so much for loving me. And I love you right on back. There’s a lot more to come,” the R&B crooner says right before she sticks her lollipop back in her mouth for another taste.

After the short clip made its rounds across the internet, some fans couldn’t get enough of Chloe’s sexy viral post.

“Thank you Chloe Bailey for being yourself. You’re valid in being sexy, pure and talented. #weloveyouchloebailey” wrote one user. While another social media goer commented, “When chloe bailey is trending because she’s hot and confident and that makes ya’ll uncomfortable.”

Other’s weren’t too happy with the “Have Mercy” crooner for posting what they believed to be a “cringey” video of herself trying way too hard to be sexy. “Chloe bailey my sister and imma stick beside her regardless but baby.. what is this?” wrote a Twitter goer. While another person chimed in, “Chloe Bailey is young, trying to find herself and explore her sexual identity. As cringe as that video was, ima let her rock.” A third user replied flat out, “I want chloe bailey to delete that video immediately. Im not even joking.”

Doesn’t look like Chloe really cares about the chatter because days after she posted and deleted the alluring flick, the singer shared another video of herself twerking it up to a new song that she’s gearing up to drop soon.

Check out all the social media reactions to Chloe’s seductive video and tell us what you think below.

