Disney Suspends Production Of Live Action Little Mermaid Amid Coronavirus Concerns

In the past two weeks, life as we know it has certainly changed. And anything that is nonessential, in these uncertain times, has been cancelled.

And that includes entertainment. Broadway has gone dark and begun streaming their shows. Movie theaters have reported record low box office numbers. Festivals have been cancelled or postponed.

And according to The Hollywood Reporter, film and television production of some big, blockbuster movies has ceased as well.

Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey is one of those productions which has been temporarily suspended.

Shooting was set to begin in nine days in London.

In a statement, a Disney spokesperson confirmed that while there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in its productions, they are not taking any chances. They wrote, “…after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production of some of our live-action films for a short time.”

Disney vowed to monitor the situation and “restart as soon as feasible.”

Another Disney films being affected by the virus are Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton isolated himself as he awaits results from a COVID-19 test in Australia.

As a result of the virus, Disney has delayed the release of New Mutants and Mulan, which was supposed to be released on March 27.

Other suspended productions include Peter Pan & Wendy, the next installment in the Honey I Shrunk the Kids franchise, Home Alone, and more.

Televisions shows like ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” have also been suspended.