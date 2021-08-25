MadameNoire Featured Video

Chloe Bailey is going solo.

As the elder sister of the pop duo Chloe x Halle, of which her younger sister is the other half, new reports share that Chloe will be performing her single “Have Mercy” at this year’s upcoming MTV Video Music Awards and that she has a new album on the way.

“[Chloe] will make her solo debut with the TV premiere of ‘Have Mercy’ off of her upcoming album. Her set is a follow-up to last year’s VMA pre-show performance by Chloe x Halle, in which the sisters sang a sparkly rendition of ‘Ungodly Hour,’ Billboard writes.

RELATED CONTENT: “Lil Nas X Drops A NSFW Compliment Under Chloe Bailey’s Twitter Post”

Back on July 1, Chloe’s birthday, the 23-year-old songstress shared and a snippet of “Have Mercy” on Instagram with a caption that read, “This is 23. HAVE MERCY COMING SOON.”

The 23-year-old has performed on her own, twice within this year, “under the mononym Chloe,” which includes her controversial (and sultry) Good Morning America performance of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Nina Simone’s Granddaughter Defends Chloe Bailey After ‘Feeling Good’ Performance Criticism”

Chloe shared her excitement for her upcoming VMA performance on Instagram with a post that encouraged her followers to go save “Have Mercy” to their playlists as soon as possible.

The MTV VMAs will broadcast live from the Barclays Center on Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.