With their success continuing to be on the rise, sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey are now the new faces of Neutrogena. Shared by the skincare and beauty brand just hours ago, today’s news solidifies another marker of success in the duo’s roster.

“Secret’s out!” Neutrogena captioned the promotional video of Chloe and Halle that they shared. With a warm welcome and a reference to the pair’s Grammy-nominated sophomore album Ungodly Hour, the brand added, “We are so excited to welcome @chloexhalle to the Neutrogena family.✨ Head to our stories to learn more about our new brand ambassadors. It’s officially Ungodly AND golden hour!”

In the comments of the post, fellow Neutrogena spokesperson Kerry Washington left a simple comment to express her feelings on the new partnership, which read, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Considering the fact that Chloe, 22, and Halle, 20, just talked about their battle with beauty standards within the music industry just last year, the announcement of their new role as brand ambassadors for such a well-known brand like Neutrogena comes as a big win.

Having been in the industry for a long time now, the sisters got their start in business by singing Beyoncé covers and posting them on YouTube. After being discovered and eventually both landing roles on Freeform’s hit TV show Grownish, the duo continuously worked hard to plant seeds in various areas of the entertainment world while building up their cult following. Then, when their studio album Ungodly Hour dropped last June, the sisters finally began to stabilize their mainstream success.

As with all amazing and powerful women, both Chloe and Halle have also received their fair share of unwarranted criticism. When it was announced back in 2019 that Chloe was set to star as Ariel in Disney’s live-action production of the Little Mermaid, the 22-year-old got tons of hate from those who thought Ariel should only be played by a white actress — despite all the talent Chloe brought to the role itself.

More recently, Halle has been in the headlines back to back. Back in February, the 20-year-old posted a video where she was moved to tears as she discussed some of the criticism she’d been receiving for the often grown and sexy content she’d been posting on her Instagram account. Additionally, just last week, the singer was also the focus of some shady and mean-spirited comments from Beyoncé’s dad Matthew Knowles — who argued only an “idiot” would compare her to his daughter.

Nonetheless, while people will always continue to hate — this latest feat proves Chloe and Halle are winning regardless, and we love to see it.