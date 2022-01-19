MadameNoire Featured Video

Word on the street is NeNe Leakes is open to getting married again sometime in the future, following the “transition” of her late husband Gregg Leakes last September, due to his long-term battle with colon cancer.

While NeNe told the men sliding in her DMs that she needed more time to focus on herself shortly after Gregg’s passing, the former RHOA alum later went public with her boyfriend, fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh, in December.

As of now, NeNe is seemingly happy with her new man and can even see herself remarrying, according to a news source.

In addition to sharing that The Linnethia Lounge owner is “absolutely open to marriage again,” the source told PEOPLE recently that “Despite losing Gregg last year, [NeNe] is really happy and in a great place as she begins starting this next chapter of her life.”

“She’s been leaning heavily on her girlfriends these last few months and when she’s not with Nyonisela, she’s with them whether it’s in Atlanta or other places,” the insider said. “She really hasn’t been alone much.”

If you follow NeNe on Instagram, you’d know that she often posts photos of herself with Nyonisela on her page and Instagram Stories. According to the source, it’s just proof of how much the former reality star is really feeling her new man.

“Nene is totally into him,” the source highlighted. “He’s wining and dining her. They’re very much already in love.”

NeNe said at the tail end of 2021 that Gregg gave her his blessing to move on romantically following his passing.

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder and depressing alone,” the star told The Shade Room. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.'”

