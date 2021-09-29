To that she said, “I told him I wouldn’t have chosen another husband other than him. I said, ‘I married you twice, crazy man’.”

Leakes said she has been coping by telling herself that he’s “away on a trip and he’ll be right back” and that she’s “still waiting for him to come home.”

After he was diagnosed with colon cancer, Leakes was his caretaker for four years. She reflected about how difficult it was to adjust to that role since Gregg was the one who handled the family affairs. After he fell ill, he made sure she had everything she needed in order to take over.