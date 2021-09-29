Nene Leakes has been grieving the loss of her husband, Gregg Leakes, who died from colon cancer at 66 on September 3. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently opened up about what her last days with the love of her life was like.
“The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” she told People. “All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock. We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening.”
She also revealed his last words to her before he transitioned.
“I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you. He said he wanted me to move on with my life.”
To that she said, “I told him I wouldn’t have chosen another husband other than him. I said, ‘I married you twice, crazy man’.”
Leakes said she has been coping by telling herself that he’s “away on a trip and he’ll be right back” and that she’s “still waiting for him to come home.”
After he was diagnosed with colon cancer, Leakes was his caretaker for four years. She reflected about how difficult it was to adjust to that role since Gregg was the one who handled the family affairs. After he fell ill, he made sure she had everything she needed in order to take over.
“And he said to me, ‘If you go into my office and look on the wall, I left an envelope taped to the wall.’ And so I went and looked on the wall and there was a manila folder he had stuck to the wall that said, ‘Open this if anything ever happens to me.’ When I opened it up, he had a letter to Brentt (their 22-year-old son) and telling us certain things like, where we needed to pay stuff and who was the accounting person to talk to because we didn’t know anything. And I thought to myself when I looked through all the stuff that he had written and the things that he had left, that that took a lot of strength.”
The Leakes had been together for 25 years.