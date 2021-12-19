MadameNoire Featured Video

Well, it looks like NeNe Leakes has officially found herself a new boo. While some fans of the star raised a few eyebrows given that her new relationship seems a bit fresh following the death of her husband Gregg Leakes, during an interview with The Shade Room, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared that her late husband gave her his blessings to move on during their final moments with one another.

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone,” the reality star told The Shade Room. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.’”

Photos that surfaced from Leakes’ massive birthday bash last week captured the star cozied up next to her new love interest, Nyonisela Sioh. The 54-year-old also confirmed to the media outlet that she was happily dating the bustling suit entrepreneur. “We’re friends,” she added. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Sioh is the owner of a suit company named Nyoni Couture which has multiple locations in Georgia’s Buckhead neighborhood and throughout North Carolina.

It’s unclear how long NeNe has been coupled up with the businessman, but TMZ reported that the two met through Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband, Peter Thomas.

Back in September, Gregg Leakes passed away after a difficult battle with colon cancer. The former reality TV star and real estate entrepreneur had previously been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer since 2018. NeNe and Gregg were together for more than 20 years. They first married in 1997 and later divorced in 2011. The couple eventually reconciled and said their vows again in June 2013. Gregg’s journey to remission was often documented on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2019 as the two publically displayed the ups and downs of their marriage.

