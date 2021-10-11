MadameNoire Featured Video

NeNe Leakes shared a quick message to her fans — and the male suitors in her DMs — in order to update them on how she’s been since her husband Gregg passed away.

The unshy reality star shared a caption that read “Thanks Guyssss” written above her in a video posted on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 7.

NeNe said “Thank you to everybody. All the gentleman that have been in my DMs, thank y’all too,” with a giggle. Then, in a joking and flirty way, she added a little, “Heyyyyy!”

Afterward, NeNe let the men in her DMs know that although she appreciates them, she’s not focused on dating at the moment.

“I’m just over here just doing me right now,” the star noted. “But anyways, hey, I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least.”

Gregg “transitioned to the other side” on Sept. 1 at the age of 66 after battling colon cancer on and off since 2018. In a statement released via a spokesperson of the Leakes family that day, Ernest Dukes noted:

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Since Gregg’s death, NeNe has been open with her fans and followers about how her life’s been as she’s adjusted to her “new normal.” Back in mid-September, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and reality TV icon shared that amidst all the empathy and love she’s received, actress Lauren London has been a major source of support for her during this challenging period of her life.

“Thank you to Lauren London,” NeNe highlighted in a shout-out on her Instagram Stories back then, according to Entertainment Tonight. Speaking to London directly, the RHOA star referenced the passing of the actress’ longtime love, rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died back in 2019.

“You have reached out to me so many times to help me go through this process, as you have gone through,” NeNe said to London before saying once again, “thank you.”

RELATED CONTENT:” ‘We Made Peace With What Was Happening’: NeNe Leakes Reflects On The Last ‘Beautiful’ Days Of Gregg Leakes’ Life”